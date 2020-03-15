RCCI urges to announce special package

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged government to announce special economic aid package in purview of Corona Virus threat.

"We are looking forward for a significant fiscal stimulus package to help Stock market, Pak rupee, Wedding Halls, Pharma, SMEs and sectors mainly linked with tourism".

Addressing executive committee meeting at Chamber house, president RCCI Saboor Malik said traders area ready to support Government in tackling this epidemic and have taken many measures on awareness on Corona Virus under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Chamber has organized an awareness session on Corona Virus for its members, staff and they are extensively using all platforms including social media to educate people to take precautionary measures against Corona Virus.

The chamber also distributed free masks to visitors and masses at chamber premises, he added.