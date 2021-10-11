RCCI urges to introduce incentive packages for promoting SMEs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) urged the government to introduce incentive packages for the promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

These views were expressed by RCCI President Nadeem Rauf while talking to different trade delegations called on him at the Chamber house here on Monday.

He said the government should introduce lucrative packages and an amnesty scheme for the development of this key sector.

"Trade unions are an asset of the Chamber while Chamber is providing a platform to the business community for resolving their issues," he added.

Nadeem asked the government to reduce the duty on imports of raw materials for the paint and coating industry for increasing local production and make consumer goods cheaper.

"SMEs are the backbone of the national economy and we request the government to lower the prices of electricity, gas and oil for the development of SMEs" Rauf added.