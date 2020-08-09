UrduPoint.com
RCCI Virtual International Rawal Expo Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :On the second day of the Virtual International Rawal Expo organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), webinars were held in which eminent chefs of the hotel shared tips on famous cooking and decoration.

The Participants on the theme "Health is Life" participated in a Webinar where Dr. Tahira shared guidelines and tips on a balanced and healthy diet, habits and healthy lifestyle.

Chamber President Saboor Malik said that business to Business (B2B) meetings and webinars on video link are also being organized to make the visitors aware of different sectors in the Virtual Expo.

In this regard, the Pak-Japan Bilateral Trade Forum will be held on August 11. In which the Commercial and trade counselors posted in Japan will discuss the promotion of bilateral trade and provide information on the expected investment in various sectors.

Chairman Rawal Expo Nasir Mirza informed that the special thing about the virtual platform is that there is no time limit for participating in the exhibition.

Virtual Rawal Expo being held on online platform is the first of its kind in the history of Pakistan, he added.

Any stall holder or visitor will be able to participate in the exhibition on the online platform at any time in 24 hours. Auto show and Pet show will also be held on virtual platforms, he added.

More than 100 stalls have been set up. Virtual International Rawal Expo will run until August 16.

