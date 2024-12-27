RCCI Welcomes Dialogue Among Political Parties
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed the initiation of dialogue between political parties aimed at economic stability.
The Chamber expressed hope that this step will help reduce political tension and convey a positive message to both local and foreign investors.
In a joint statement issued here on Friday, RCCI's President Usman Shaukat and Group Leader Sohail Altaf emphasized that political stability is a fundamental requirement for sustainable economic development. They hoped that political parties would exhibit maturity and include the Charter of Economy as a key component of their discussions in the national interest.
Usman Shaukat stressed that the Charter of Economy should be the priority of the dialogue and the parties would agree on a long-term economic agenda built on consensus and policy continuity.
Group Leader Sohail Altaf highlighted the chamber's proactive role in advocating for the Charter of Economy. He said that the Chamber had previously initiated efforts to build consensus among political stakeholders and had successfully engaged with parliamentary parties, securing their individual agreement on the importance of the charter.
The statement further says that the Chamber remains hopeful that all political parties will work collectively to implement the Charter of Economy for the prosperity and economic stability of the country.
