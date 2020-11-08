RCCI welcomes reduction in Power Tariff for Industries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Mohammad Nasir Mirza, on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided a huge relief to the industrial sector by announcing reduction in electricity tariffs and other incentives.

The Rawalpindi Chamber welcomes this decision, he said while addressing the second executive meeting.

He said the relief package would benefit Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), reduce electricity tariffs by 50 per cent on surplus consumption, and reduce other industries by 25 per cent.

The government has abolished peak hour tariff and reduced tariffs on used electricity, is a laudable step.

The President said traders and industrialists appreciated the decision of the Prime Minister as the industrial sector was badly affected due to the Coronavirus.

The government has already provided a number of incentives to the business sector, including soft loans, reduction in interest rates, as well as other financial decisions and manufacturing services that still need more help to grow economically.

He said the chamber has always demanded a reduction in the cost of electricity and gas to reduce business costs. Lower electricity rates would reduce business costs, he further added.