RCCI’s 3-Day Pindi Food Fest 2024 Ends
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The three-day food festival, “Pindi Food Fest 2024”organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), concluded with great success at Ayub Park, attracting a record-breaking crowd and widespread appreciation from the public and the business community.
The event drew a remarkable attendance of over 400,000 people in just three days, setting a new milestone in the history of RCCI. Citizens, families, and food enthusiasts thronged the festival to enjoy a diverse array of cuisines, cultural activities, and entertainment.
The festival was attended by the presence of ambassadors from Morocco, Yemen, South Korea, Hungary, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan, who toured various food stalls alongside RCCI President Usman Shaukat. Their participation highlighted the event’s international appeal and its contribution to cultural exchange.
President RCCI, Usman Shaukat, emphasized the festival’s aim of promoting traditional and regional cuisines, introducing new flavours, and providing entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their culinary ventures. He said that the food festival was an opportunity to promote SMEs, particularly women entrepreneurs, and highlight the richness of Pakistan's culinary diversity.
The response was overwhelming, with thousands attending the event and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.
More than seventy Food Stalls during the festival were placed featuring flavours from Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab, as well as international cuisines.
Special opportunities were provided to female business owners in the food industry to showcase and launch their brands aiming to promote Women Entrepreneurs, he added. Renowned chefs conducted live cooking sessions and shared tips while engaging with the audience.
Musical evenings featuring local artists and famous singers, along with a kids' carnival, added a festive touch to the event.
Families enjoyed a socially enriching experience, celebrating Pakistan's cultural and culinary heritage.
President RCCI extended gratitude to the people of Rawalpindi, the business community, and the Ayub Park administration for their invaluable cooperation in organizing the successful event.
