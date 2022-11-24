UrduPoint.com

RCCI's 4th Pak-UK Trade And Investment Conference On Nov 28

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RCCI's 4th Pak-UK trade and investment conference on Nov 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The fourth Pak-UK trade and investment conference will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom(UK), on November 28.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq, while giving details, said that the Rawalpindi Chamber was organizing this conference in collaboration with the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce (GBCC).

The Primary purpose of the trade conference was to increase bilateral cooperation in various sectors, especially IT services, food, poultry, garments, textiles and machinery.

He said that Britain was a major trading partner of Pakistan, adding Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) would also be signed with the local chamber of commerce, companies and trade associations.

Saqib Rafiq said that after getting out of FATF's grey list, the UK government had also removed Pakistan from its list of "High-Risk Third Countries.".

This will build more confidence and attract more foreign direct investments in Pakistan, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi Birmingham United Kingdom Chamber November Commerce Textile Financial Action Task Force From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

8 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

17 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

17 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

17 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.