RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The fourth Pak-UK trade and investment conference will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom(UK), on November 28.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafiq, while giving details, said that the Rawalpindi Chamber was organizing this conference in collaboration with the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce (GBCC).

The Primary purpose of the trade conference was to increase bilateral cooperation in various sectors, especially IT services, food, poultry, garments, textiles and machinery.

He said that Britain was a major trading partner of Pakistan, adding Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) would also be signed with the local chamber of commerce, companies and trade associations.

Saqib Rafiq said that after getting out of FATF's grey list, the UK government had also removed Pakistan from its list of "High-Risk Third Countries.".

This will build more confidence and attract more foreign direct investments in Pakistan, he added.