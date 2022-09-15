UrduPoint.com

RCCI's New President Elected Unopposed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 07:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Saqib Rafique was elected unopposed as the new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday as no one submitted nomination papers against him.

Similarly, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh and Vice President Faisal Shahzad were also elected uncontested.

According to Election Commission RCCI, no nomination papers were received against the three members for three seats: President, Senior Vice President and Vice President; hence, the election commission declared the said candidates as winners.

On the occasion, Saqib Rafique assured the business community that he would take all possible steps to solve their problems.

The newly-elected office-bearers will take charge of their duties on Oct 1.

President RCCI Nadeem Rauf and former presidents and representatives of trade associations felicitated the newly elected office bearers.

They hoped the new body would leave no stone unturned for the betterment of the business community.

