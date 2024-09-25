Open Menu

RCCI’s Newly Elected Body To Assume Charge On Oct 1

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The 64th Annual General Meeting of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was held at the chamber here on Wednesday, in which it was decided that the newly elected body of RCCI will take charge on 1st October.

According to the details the house officially announced and approved the election of newly elected Office Bearers as President Usman Shaukat, Senior Vice President Qazi Farooq Khalid, and Fahad Barlas as Vice President.

During the meeting, the annual report and accounts presented by the outgoing committee were approved.

The annual report covered important events and activities.

The meeting was presided over by President Saqib Rafiq, while Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shehzad, Group Leader Sohail Altaf were also present in the meeting. The outgoing Executive Committee members, newly elected Executive Body, former Presidents and a large number of Chamber members were also present in the meeting.

