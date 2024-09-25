RCCI’s Newly Elected Body To Assume Charge On Oct 1
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The 64th Annual General Meeting of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was held at the chamber here on Wednesday, in which it was decided that the newly elected body of RCCI will take charge on 1st October.
According to the details the house officially announced and approved the election of newly elected Office Bearers as President Usman Shaukat, Senior Vice President Qazi Farooq Khalid, and Fahad Barlas as Vice President.
During the meeting, the annual report and accounts presented by the outgoing committee were approved.
The annual report covered important events and activities.
The meeting was presided over by President Saqib Rafiq, while Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shehzad, Group Leader Sohail Altaf were also present in the meeting. The outgoing Executive Committee members, newly elected Executive Body, former Presidents and a large number of Chamber members were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC launches city cleanup, beautification drive2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 184,400 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Shazia calls for enhancing ties between Pakistan, Italy through cultural exchanges, youth developmen ..2 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1m for medical expenses of police employees' children2 minutes ago
-
Govt pays Rs 170 b subsidy to ensure uniform electricity tariff for consumers in Karachi: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Minister presides over consultative meeting on GB airport affectees2 minutes ago
-
Open courts regularly conducts in all SEPCO circles2 minutes ago
-
Man accused of attacking TikToker arrested at airport2 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Zartaj Gul12 minutes ago
-
PDF partners with WUM to empower underprivileged students through scholarships12 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome attends EnglishWorks ceremony, meets alumni12 minutes ago
-
Health adviser visits Hayatabad Burn Centre12 minutes ago