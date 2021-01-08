UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI's "Virtual Education Conference" On Jan 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

RCCI's

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A virtual conference titled 'Virtual Education' will be organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on January 12.

RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza in a statement said that the conference aimed to highlight the challenges in the education sector due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic as well as emerging trends and problems faced by students and teachers alike and their solutions.

He added that the chamber has always pushed for the betterment of industry-academy linkages. RCCI President suggested that a new education policy will have to be introduced while RCCI will continue its support and cooperationin the future as did in the past.

Related Topics

Education Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber January Commerce Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 2,218 reco ..

35 minutes ago

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

1 hour ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

1 hour ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.