(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A virtual conference titled 'Virtual Education' will be organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on January 12.

RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza in a statement said that the conference aimed to highlight the challenges in the education sector due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic as well as emerging trends and problems faced by students and teachers alike and their solutions.

He added that the chamber has always pushed for the betterment of industry-academy linkages. RCCI President suggested that a new education policy will have to be introduced while RCCI will continue its support and cooperationin the future as did in the past.