FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :A revenue court case management system (RCMS) desk has been established at Commissioner's office to streamline the process of logging, tracking and monitoring of cases, lodged with the board of Revenue.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain Tuesday formally inaugurated the RCMS desk while Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, Additional Commissioner Revenue Tariq Niazi, ADCR Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Senior Advocate Ch. Abdul Salam, Javed Bajwa, Data Entry Operator Ehalmad Naeem Saleem and others were also present.

Talking to the media persons, Divisional Commissioner said that the government was striving to bring reforms in all sectors so that people could be facilitated at maximum extent. In this connection, the RCMS desk had been established and now the applicants from Faisalabad division could contact the desk through telephone number 041-9201723, mobile-phone numbers 0300-9654480 and 0348-9354480 for filing their applications and appeals to Member Board of Revenue, he added.