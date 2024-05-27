RCP AJK Chairman meets President Sultan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Newly appointed Chairman of the Red Crescent of Pakistan (Azad Jammu Kashmir Chapter), Shafiq Ahmed Khan, met with Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the President House in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, on Monday.

According to the President's Office, the two discussed matters of mutual concern in detail during the meeting.

