RCP Distributes Food Packages Among 1000 Families

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:21 PM

Chairman Red Crescent Pakistan (RCP), Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Hamid Khan said that food packages have been distributed among 1000 corona-hit deserving families of Mardan and Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Red Crescent Pakistan (RCP), Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Hamid Khan said that food packages have been distributed among 1000 corona-hit deserving families of Mardan and Peshawar.

In a press release issued here Wednesday, he said that RCP is tirelessly working to help out people affected by corona pandemic.

He said that 1000 corona affected families of Mardan and Peshawar have been given food packages adding assistance and facilitation of corona affected families is among priorities of Red Crescent.

RCP representative for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ashfaq Ahmad said that Yaktoot 1, 2 and 3 of Peshawar was selected after acquiring data from District Disaster Management Unit and while verification of deserving families belonging to Manga and Badraga union councils has been completed.

He said that registration of widows, physically disable and transgender persons have also been done.

