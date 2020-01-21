RCSP chairman calls on housing minister

Chairman Red Crescent Society Pakistan Abrarul Haq called on Minister Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed here Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Red Crescent Society Pakistan Abrarul Haq called on Minister Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed here Tuesday.

Matters regarding mutual interest and departmental affairs came under discussion during the meeting.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed congratulated Abrarul Haq on his new assignment and said Red Crescent Society had a role of great importance in providing rescue relief and other medical facilities.

He said volunteers associated with this society were discharging a great job of helping others.

Chairman Red Crescent Society informed the minister about various welfare programmes running under the society.