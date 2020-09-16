RCSP offers free COVID-19 test at educational institutions

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:54 PM

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Sindh Chapter) has launched its facility to conduct free COVID-19 testing in Karachi, especially for those who cannot afford the cost of Covid-19 test

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Sindh Chapter) has launched its facility to conduct free COVID-19 testing in Karachi, especially for those who cannot afford the cost of Covid-19 test.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday , Chairperson,Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Sindh Chapter) Mrs. Shahnaz S.

Hamid said, "Now Pakistan Red Crescent is offering free COVID-19 test facility in various schools, colleges, and universities of Karachi." This would greatly help in prevention from Coronavirus pandemic and ensure safety of the staff and students, she said.

She also urged schools management that they should apply Standard Operating Procedures to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus disease.

She said PRCS teams had been working tirelessly to play a significant role in the on-going national efforts to overcome the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country through a robust synergized response.

