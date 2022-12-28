RCSTSI delegation calls on PTA chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (RCSTSI) has visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters here in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (RCSTSI) has visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters here in Islamabad.

The delegation, led by RCSTSI President Tariq Khan Jadoon, met with PTA Chairman Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and discussed matters related to the business interests of the traders regarding mobile devices, said a news release.

The chairman assured the delegation of the PTA's full cooperation and support to pursue their business interests.

The RCSTSI president appreciated the PTA for its efforts to support the business community.