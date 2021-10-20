UrduPoint.com

RCSTSI Delegation Meets Chairman RDA; Discusses Issues Being Faced By Traders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (RCSTSI) here on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and met with Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

Various suggestions to resolve problems of the traders were discussed during the meeting.

The chairman assured the delegation of his full cooperation for resolving their problems.

He said that measures would be taken to provide parking facilities at vacant plots of Municipal Corporation and Tehsil Office Rawalpindi.

He said that an operation would also be launched soon against the encroachments and the problems of traders would be resolved on priority.

Talking about Ring Road project, the chairman said that work on the project would be kicked off on December 25, this year.

He said, shifting of wholesale markets and truck terminals along Ring Road would help resolve traffic congestion problem in the city.

The Group Leader RCSTSI, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha on the occasion said that solid steps should be taken to remove encroachments from main commercial areas of the town and all the hurdles including encroachments creating traffic problems should be removed immediately.

He said due to encroachments traffic congestion problem was being faced by the traders as well as the buyers.

He requested the chairman to arrange a joint meeting of all the authorities concerned and take solid steps to resolve the problems of the traders.

Tariq Murtaza said that a meeting would be convened in this regard within shortest possible time frame and all the authorities concerned including Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation and City Traffic Officer would be invited to discuss all the issues.

Shahid Ghafoor Paracha also assured full cooperation from the traders to end the encroachments.

The business community representatives thanked the chairman for his cooperation and taking keen interest to resolve the problems of the citizens and the traders.

The delegation comprising Group Leader, Founder Group RCSTSI, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, President RCSTSI, Asif Idrees, Chairman RCSTSI, Sheikh Nadeem, Sajid Hussain Butt, Dost Ali Khan, Mohammad Shah and others participated in the meeting.

