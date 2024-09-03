Open Menu

RD Of Provincial Ombudsman Held Khuli Kachehri In Sanghar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

RD of Provincial Ombudsman held Khuli Kachehri in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman, Sanghar Fazal Muhammad Shaikh conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Treasury Office Sanghar.

During the event, he listened to the issues of the public, particularly employees and senior pensioners, and issued directives to resolve several issues on the spot.

He stated that following the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Muhammad Suhail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), they were holding these open hearings to address the problems of senior pensioners and employees.

He encouraged anyone facing issues with provincial government officials to submit a simple written request at their office so that problems can be addressed.

During the khuli kachehri, pensioners, employees and many others presented their issues, which were resolved on spot.

District Accounts Officer Amjad Mughal, Accounts Officer-I Allah Dino Sial, Accounts Officer-II Jeevar Lal and other officials were also present and assured that the public issues would be resolved as soon as possible.

