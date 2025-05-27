RD Ombudsman Holds Open Kachery
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, conducted an Open Kachehry at District Accounts Office, to hear and resolve issues faced by in-service and retired government employees related to the treasury office.
During the session, Regional Director reviewed problems concerning pensions, gratuity, commutation, Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR), and General Provident (GP) Fund. Several issues were resolved on the spot.
Addressing the gathering, Khan Muhammad Zardari stated that the Provincial Ombudsman’s office is taking all possible steps to provide immediate relief to the public. He emphasized that the purpose of organizing duch open forum at the treasury office was to identify and resolve employees' issues on-site.
RD mentioned that many problems of current and retired employees were addressed immediately, while instructions were issued to treasury officials to resolve the remaining issues.
He also encouraged citizens to submit written complaints to the Regional Office of the Provincial Ombudsman regarding any legitimate work delays in government institutions.
On this occasion, District Accounts Officer Habib-ur-Rehman Arain informed that all commutation and LPR cases of pensioners in the district have been resolved under the funds received by the finance department.
The event was also attended by District education Officer (Secondary) Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Treasury Officer Ali Raza Bhatti, Talib Hussain Zardari, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Director Social Welfare Asif Khattak, treasury office officials, government employees, and retired personnel.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National unity stressed at Youm-e-Takbeer conference3 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman holds open Kachery3 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of ailing orphans heal up under Muslim Hands Orphan Sponsorship Program in AJK3 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials training on land valuation system3 minutes ago
-
Over 1,600 policemen deployed to provide security to polio workers in Rawalpindi13 minutes ago
-
Nation proud to be Nuclear Power: Aleem Khan13 minutes ago
-
Tareen stresses modern education for youths13 minutes ago
-
Trainee officers visit Gujrat13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli provocative actions related to Al-Aqsa Mosque23 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University Sukkur campus announces admissions33 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur monitors polio vaccination efforts33 minutes ago
-
Danyal Ch stresses media literacy and credible journalism at Summit33 minutes ago