RD Ombudsman holds open Kachery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, conducted an Open Kachehry at District Accounts Office, to hear and resolve issues faced by in-service and retired government employees related to the treasury office.

During the session, Regional Director reviewed problems concerning pensions, gratuity, commutation, Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR), and General Provident (GP) Fund. Several issues were resolved on the spot.

Addressing the gathering, Khan Muhammad Zardari stated that the Provincial Ombudsman’s office is taking all possible steps to provide immediate relief to the public. He emphasized that the purpose of organizing duch open forum at the treasury office was to identify and resolve employees' issues on-site.

RD mentioned that many problems of current and retired employees were addressed immediately, while instructions were issued to treasury officials to resolve the remaining issues.

He also encouraged citizens to submit written complaints to the Regional Office of the Provincial Ombudsman regarding any legitimate work delays in government institutions.

On this occasion, District Accounts Officer Habib-ur-Rehman Arain informed that all commutation and LPR cases of pensioners in the district have been resolved under the funds received by the finance department.

The event was also attended by District education Officer (Secondary) Muhammad Saleem Bhatti, Treasury Officer Ali Raza Bhatti, Talib Hussain Zardari, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Director Social Welfare Asif Khattak, treasury office officials, government employees, and retired personnel.

