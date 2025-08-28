Open Menu

RD Ombudsman Inspects Preetabad Hospital; Reviews Facilities, Medicine Stock

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:08 PM

RD Ombudsman inspects Preetabad hospital; reviews facilities, medicine stock

Regional Director of Sindh Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider paid a detailed visit to Preetabad Hospital, and inspected various departments including Medical OPD, Skin, Chest, Liver Diseases, Surgical OPDs (male & female), Pediatrics and others

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Regional Director of Sindh Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider paid a detailed visit to Preetabad Hospital, and inspected various departments including Medical OPD, Skin, Chest, Liver Diseases, Surgical OPDs (male & female), Pediatrics and others.

During the visit, he inquired from consultants and doctors about the availability of medicines and also inspected the hospital’s store to review the stock of medicines.

He directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) to ensure that doctors in all OPDs have a complete list of medicines available in the hospital’s store so that poor patients seeking treatment in government hospitals were prescribed medicines readily available at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr.

Zahid Ahmed Shaikh and Senior Surgeon Dr. Imran Ahmed Qureshi briefed the Regional Director, stating that 25 to 30 operations were carried out weekly, with the hospital providing all required medicines.

The Regional Director also interacted with patients admitted in the surgical ward regarding medicines, food and facilities, to which patients expressed satisfaction.

He further inspected Radiology, EPI Center, ENT, Dental and Gynecology OPDs, and issued directives to improve cleanliness and drinking water availability.

Later, an awareness session was held where the Regional Director highlighted the role of the Sindh Ombudsman in addressing public complaints, the procedure for lodging complaints and the mechanisms in place for their prompt resolution.

Recent Stories

Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands fo ..

Islamabad to go cashless: CDA, banks join hands for digital payments drive

6 minutes ago
 SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industri ..

SP Adeel Akbar reviews crime situation in Industrial Area Zone

3 minutes ago
 Sub-national Polio vaccination drive to start from ..

Sub-national Polio vaccination drive to start from Sep 1

3 minutes ago
 Ducky Bhai’s remand extended

Ducky Bhai’s remand extended

3 minutes ago
 DIG Tariq assures swift action on citizens’ comp ..

DIG Tariq assures swift action on citizens’ complaints at open court

3 minutes ago
 Dr. Anila Kamal appointed VC of Women University B ..

Dr. Anila Kamal appointed VC of Women University Bagh

3 minutes ago
Flood situation: PPSC decides to postpone exams

Flood situation: PPSC decides to postpone exams

3 minutes ago
 RD Ombudsman inspects Preetabad hospital; reviews ..

RD Ombudsman inspects Preetabad hospital; reviews facilities, medicine stock

3 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Friday morning as rese ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Friday morning as reservoir hits critical level

3 minutes ago
 CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of ..

CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board of directors

7 minutes ago
 PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multa ..

PSX, MCCI hold investor awareness session in Multan

7 minutes ago
 Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NI ..

Kamal visits Flood Emergency Operations Cell at NIH

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan