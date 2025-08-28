RD Ombudsman inspects Preetabad hospital; reviews facilities, medicine stock

Regional Director of Sindh Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider paid a detailed visit to Preetabad Hospital, and inspected various departments including Medical OPD, Skin, Chest, Liver Diseases, Surgical OPDs (male & female), Pediatrics and others

During the visit, he inquired from consultants and doctors about the availability of medicines and also inspected the hospital’s store to review the stock of medicines.

He directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) to ensure that doctors in all OPDs have a complete list of medicines available in the hospital’s store so that poor patients seeking treatment in government hospitals were prescribed medicines readily available at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr.

Zahid Ahmed Shaikh and Senior Surgeon Dr. Imran Ahmed Qureshi briefed the Regional Director, stating that 25 to 30 operations were carried out weekly, with the hospital providing all required medicines.

The Regional Director also interacted with patients admitted in the surgical ward regarding medicines, food and facilities, to which patients expressed satisfaction.

He further inspected Radiology, EPI Center, ENT, Dental and Gynecology OPDs, and issued directives to improve cleanliness and drinking water availability.

Later, an awareness session was held where the Regional Director highlighted the role of the Sindh Ombudsman in addressing public complaints, the procedure for lodging complaints and the mechanisms in place for their prompt resolution.