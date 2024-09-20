RD Ombudsman Orginazed A Seminar On Importance Of Public Complain Matters.
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) On the Instructions of Mohammad Sohail Rajput Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Karachi, Ali Akbar Jagirani, Regional Director of Ombudsman Larkana, organized a seminar/workshop at Government Girls Degree College Larkana on Friday to educate the people about the Provincial Ombudsman and it's importance of this this institution.
Akbar Jagirani Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana gave detailed information about the institution of ombudsman and apply on plain paper against the administrative injustices within the subordinate institutions of the Sindh government.
He told that Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh provides administrative justice. Role of Ombudsman is in solving administrative problems and promoting good governance. He will also answer the questions of the students and Male and Female Lectures. A large number of students, female lecturers and Assistant professors, associate professors participated in the seminar.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tribute to Mir Murtaza Bhutto on death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
DC orders to accelerate construction work at special education center building11 minutes ago
-
Three dacoit gangs busted12 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 168 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests eight accused31 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat Championship32 minutes ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI leader till Oct 1242 minutes ago
-
Twin cities administrations unite to combat dengue surge: over 900 cases reported52 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life52 minutes ago
-
DIG emphasizes zero tolerance for corruption & bribery1 hour ago
-
Family awareness crucial in caring for Alzheimer's patients above 60: Neurologist1 hour ago
-
Mushaal urges global action against human rights abuses in Kashmir valley2 hours ago