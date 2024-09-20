RD Ombudsman orginazed a seminar on importance of public complain matters.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) On the Instructions of Mohammad Sohail Rajput Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Karachi, Ali Akbar Jagirani, Regional Director of Ombudsman Larkana, organized a seminar/workshop at Government Girls Degree College Larkana on Friday to educate the people about the Provincial Ombudsman and it's importance of this this institution.

Akbar Jagirani Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana gave detailed information about the institution of ombudsman and apply on plain paper against the administrative injustices within the subordinate institutions of the Sindh government.

He told that Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh provides administrative justice. Role of Ombudsman is in solving administrative problems and promoting good governance. He will also answer the questions of the students and Male and Female Lectures. A large number of students, female lecturers and Assistant professors, associate professors participated in the seminar.