RD Ombudsman Sanghar Conducts Khuli Kachehri At DAO
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Following the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Sohail Ahmed Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), the Regional Director Ombudsman Sanghar Ghulam Shabir Memon organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office to address issues faced by government employees and senior pensioners.
During the session, complaints regarding delays in pension disbursements, irregularities in financial matters and other administrative concerns were presented.
The Regional Director assured participants that their grievances would be resolved on a priority basis and directed relevant officers to take immediate action.
He emphasized that the purpose of the khuli kachehri was to provide solutions to public issues at their doorstep, promising to resolve all pending cases within the coming months.
Government employees, senior pensioners and families of deceased employees appreciated the initiative, expressing hope that such steps would bridge the gap between the administration and the public.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident1 minute ago
-
Reliance on academic research key to sustainable housing, real estate policies: Pirzada1 minute ago
-
All-out resources to be utilised for employees' welfare: MD APP1 minute ago
-
BTTN’s researchers attend 25th Annual Population Research Conference1 minute ago
-
DC for timely sowing of wheat crop1 minute ago
-
Civil Society, RDSE celebrate Universal Day of Special Persons11 minutes ago
-
No loss of life or property reported in Qila Abdullah Blast11 minutes ago
-
Govt vows to enhance religious tolerance, safeguard minority rights through new legislation11 minutes ago
-
Anti-corruption awareness rally held in Tharparkar11 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib to ensure good governance and human rights21 minutes ago
-
CHF highlights uniting conservation, community amid sustainable tourism in GB at COP2931 minutes ago
-
Sports competitions for Govt Primary Schools kicked off31 minutes ago