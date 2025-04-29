RD Ombudsman SBA Resolves Complaints , Provide Relief To Applicants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, has resolved two more public complaints and provided relief to the concerned applicants.
According to report, one Saddam Hussain Mari, a resident of Tehsil Daur, submitted an application at the Regional Ombudsman Office regarding issues with the registration of his land.
Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari issued instructions to the concerned Mukhtiarkar for the land registration process.
The matter was promptly resolved, and the relevant documents were handed over to the applicant.
In another case, an applicant submitted a complaint regarding non-issuance of family pension following the death of his father.
Acting on the application, Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari directed the District Accounts Office, Shaheed Benazirabad, to process the family pension.
The pension was issued and the pension slip was handed over to the applicant. On this occasion, both applicants expressed their gratitude to the Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, for resolving their issues efficiently.
APP/rzq/mwq
