Open Menu

RD Ombudsman SBA Visits PMH Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RD Ombudsman SBA visits PMH Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari,Wednesday conducted an inspection visit to various wards of Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the cleanliness conditions and review the healthcare facilities being provided to patients.

During the visit, the Regional Director inspected the hospital's medical store, trauma center, medical units, and other departments.

He issued directives to the hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality healthcare to both admitted patients and those receiving outpatient treatment on a daily basis.

Regional Director stressed that the availability of medical tests and free provision of medicines must be ensured. He emphasized that hospital cleanliness must be improved to maintain a healthy environment for patients.

Regional Director also reviewed the food being prepared for patients in the hospital. On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr. Yar Ali Jamali briefed the Reg Director about the current medical services and facilities being provided to patients.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

55 minutes ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

3 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

4 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 day ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

1 day ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan