RD Ombudsman SBA visits PMH Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari,Wednesday conducted an inspection visit to various wards of Peoples Medical Hospital Nawabshah.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the cleanliness conditions and review the healthcare facilities being provided to patients.

During the visit, the Regional Director inspected the hospital's medical store, trauma center, medical units, and other departments.

He issued directives to the hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality healthcare to both admitted patients and those receiving outpatient treatment on a daily basis.

Regional Director stressed that the availability of medical tests and free provision of medicines must be ensured. He emphasized that hospital cleanliness must be improved to maintain a healthy environment for patients.

Regional Director also reviewed the food being prepared for patients in the hospital. On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr. Yar Ali Jamali briefed the Reg Director about the current medical services and facilities being provided to patients.

APP/rzq/mwq