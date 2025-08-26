RD Ombudsman Takes Notice Water Shortage & Instructed To Irrigation Resolve It Soon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Regional Director (RD) Ombudsman Sindh, Ali Akbar Jagirani, taking notice of the news published on social, print and electronic media regarding the water shortage on Tuesday.
Under the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), visited the tail-end areas of Badah District and Munder Branch, Taluka Naseerabad, along with Assistant Executive Engineer of Badah Sub-Division Rice Canal, Amanullah Awan.
During the visit, the Regional Director Ombudsman Sindh also received complaints about 92 leakages affecting the regulated water level.
On this occasion, the Regional Director instructed the irrigation staff to restore the water level within 12 hours to ensure that no cultivator faces any difficulty.
It was also observed during the visit that the model levels on the branch were damaged, and assurance was given that repairs would be carried out after the water flow season.
During the visit, the complaints of landlords Dodo Khan, Muhammad Usman Burdi, Muhammad Hussain Buledi, Banho Khan, Muhammad Khameso Khan, Nazir Ali, Mukhtiar Ali, Qurban Ali, and Manzoor Ali regarding the water shortage were heard, and the Regional Director Ombudsman Sindh issued instructions for their resolution.
