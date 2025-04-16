Open Menu

RD Ombudsman Tharparkar Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RD Ombudsman Tharparkar holds open court to address public grievances

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Muhammad Umar Panhwar organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office Tharparkar to address public grievances and complaints.

According to a handout, during the session, he listened to the concerns of both serving and retired government employees. The Additional District Accounts Officer Tharparkar briefed him on the status of payments, stating that there were no pending cases related to GP Fund, pensions or other disbursements at the District Accounts Office.

Expressing satisfaction with the briefing, Regional Director Umar Panhwar remarked that the absence of complaints during the open court indicated that public issues were being resolved promptly, which was a positive sign.

He further highlighted that the government had established Ombudsman offices in every district and appointed officers to ensure that public complaints were resolved fairly, on merit and without any bias related to race, color or political pressure. Later, Panhwar inspected various sections of the District Accounts Office and reviewed official records.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Ju ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..

3 minutes ago
 Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

48 minutes ago
 GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

1 hour ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

2 hours ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

2 hours ago
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

2 hours ago
 Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

2 hours ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

2 hours ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan