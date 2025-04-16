RD Ombudsman Tharparkar Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Muhammad Umar Panhwar organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office Tharparkar to address public grievances and complaints.
According to a handout, during the session, he listened to the concerns of both serving and retired government employees. The Additional District Accounts Officer Tharparkar briefed him on the status of payments, stating that there were no pending cases related to GP Fund, pensions or other disbursements at the District Accounts Office.
Expressing satisfaction with the briefing, Regional Director Umar Panhwar remarked that the absence of complaints during the open court indicated that public issues were being resolved promptly, which was a positive sign.
He further highlighted that the government had established Ombudsman offices in every district and appointed officers to ensure that public complaints were resolved fairly, on merit and without any bias related to race, color or political pressure. Later, Panhwar inspected various sections of the District Accounts Office and reviewed official records.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt distributes financial assistance among Christians3 minutes ago
-
Herbs' removal must to boost bitter gourd yield3 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman Tharparkar holds open court to address public grievances3 minutes ago
-
Easter to be celebrated in Bahawalpur on April 204 minutes ago
-
JI meeting held to observe "International Day of Solidarity with the Oppressed Palestinians"4 minutes ago
-
Hungarian envoy calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar4 minutes ago
-
KP govt approves free school bags, books for students4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner approves promotion of BISE Multan officials13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner emphasizes peaceful environment, transparency in matric exams13 minutes ago
-
Heatwave awareness seminar held in Lodhran14 minutes ago
-
PFA Sialkot releases 3-month performance report23 minutes ago
-
Zimal Wazir –A Gymnast from South Waziristan making history24 minutes ago