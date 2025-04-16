RD Ombudsman Tharparkar holds open court to address public grievances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), the Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Muhammad Umar Panhwar organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office Tharparkar to address public grievances and complaints.

According to a handout, during the session, he listened to the concerns of both serving and retired government employees. The Additional District Accounts Officer Tharparkar briefed him on the status of payments, stating that there were no pending cases related to GP Fund, pensions or other disbursements at the District Accounts Office.

Expressing satisfaction with the briefing, Regional Director Umar Panhwar remarked that the absence of complaints during the open court indicated that public issues were being resolved promptly, which was a positive sign.

He further highlighted that the government had established Ombudsman offices in every district and appointed officers to ensure that public complaints were resolved fairly, on merit and without any bias related to race, color or political pressure. Later, Panhwar inspected various sections of the District Accounts Office and reviewed official records.