RD Ombudsman, Tharparkar, To Hold Khuli Kachehri In Kaloi On December 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

On the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman, Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Advisor/Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Haroon Ahmed Khan will conduct an open court (Khuli Kacheri) at the Mukhtiarkar Office, Taluka Kaloi, on December 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) On the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman, Sindh, Muhammad Sohail Rajput (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), Advisor/Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Haroon Ahmed Khan will conduct an open court (Khuli Kacheri) at the Mukhtiarkar Office, Taluka Kaloi, on December 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, citizens of taluka Kaloi have been advised to attend the session to present their legitimate grievances and issues. Immediate directives for resolution will be issued on the spot during the khuli kachehri.

