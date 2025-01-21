Open Menu

RD Ombudsman Visits Mithi Civil Hospital, Reviews Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Regional Director (Ombudsman) Tharparkar Muhammad Umar Phanwar paid a surprise visit to Mithi Civil Hospital on Tuesday. During the visit, he inspected various wards, the outpatient department (OPD), laboratory and medical store to assess the healthcare services being provided to patients.

According to a handout, the Medical Superintendent Dr. Haresh Jagani briefed the Regional Director on the hospital's administrative affairs and patient treatment facilities. He informed that approximately 1,100 patients visit the OPD daily, and the hospital has five wards, where 110 patients were admitted.

The hospital employs 89 doctors and 157 paramedical staff, while six ambulances were operating, and 27 CCTV cameras were installed to ensure effective supervision. He added free treatment and medicines are provided to patients, but a shortage of specialist doctors had led to certain challenges and complaints.

Muhammad Umar Phanwar directed the hospital administration to maintain cleanliness, offer better treatment, and ensure a friendly environment for patients. He assured that all issues would be conveyed to higher authorities for prompt resolution.

