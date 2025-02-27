Open Menu

RD Ombudsman Visits Zakat & Ushar Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:24 PM

RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

On the special directives of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director of the Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, visited the Zakat & Ushr Office in Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) On the special directives of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director of the Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, visited the Zakat & Ushr Office in Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday.

During the visit, Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari instructed officials of the Zakat & Ushr Department to take all necessary steps to provide financial assistance to the poor and deserving individuals through Zakat funds.

On this occasion, he personally received applications from eligible women for marriage grants and Zakat funds and handed them over to the Zakat Officer for processing.

District Zakat Officer Abdul Latif Channar informed that every possible measure is being taken to support the needy through the District Zakat & Ushr Office.

He stated that out of 3,500 registered beneficiaries in the district, 2,656 have been issued Zakat cards, through which an installment of Rs. 16,000 has been disbursed.

Furthermore, regarding the marriage grant, he mentioned that out of 68 cases, 25 have been approved, and deserving women have received Rs. 30,000 each in their bank accounts.

He urged eligible women to submit their applications through their respective Zakat Chairman at the District Zakat Office to ensure they receive financial assistance.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

3 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

3 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

3 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

1 minute ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

6 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

6 minutes ago
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairma ..

Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress

6 minutes ago
 RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

1 minute ago
 Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festiv ..

Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent

6 minutes ago
 Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket t ..

Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament

1 minute ago
 Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

6 minutes ago
 Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woma ..

Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan