RD Ombudsman Visits Zakat & Ushar Office
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:24 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) On the special directives of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director of the Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari, visited the Zakat & Ushr Office in Shaheed Benazirabad here on Thursday.
During the visit, Regional Director Khan Muhammad Zardari instructed officials of the Zakat & Ushr Department to take all necessary steps to provide financial assistance to the poor and deserving individuals through Zakat funds.
On this occasion, he personally received applications from eligible women for marriage grants and Zakat funds and handed them over to the Zakat Officer for processing.
District Zakat Officer Abdul Latif Channar informed that every possible measure is being taken to support the needy through the District Zakat & Ushr Office.
He stated that out of 3,500 registered beneficiaries in the district, 2,656 have been issued Zakat cards, through which an installment of Rs. 16,000 has been disbursed.
Furthermore, regarding the marriage grant, he mentioned that out of 68 cases, 25 have been approved, and deserving women have received Rs. 30,000 each in their bank accounts.
He urged eligible women to submit their applications through their respective Zakat Chairman at the District Zakat Office to ensure they receive financial assistance.
