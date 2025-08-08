RD Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar Visits Educational Institutions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Regional Director of the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar Jagirani, recently visited the Government Vocational Training school for Girls, Sindh Technical education Larkana and the Government Institute of business and Commerce Education Larkana.
On this occasion, the Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office in Larkana, while addressing the girls present at the institution, said that our department continues to work for public grievance redressal, where people’s complaints are heard and resolved. Therefore, if anyone has any complaint regarding any institution, they should contact our office so that their issue can be resolved.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence Say celebrations: MAC organises art exhibition2 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar visits educational institutions2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Allama Iqbal’s Allabad address laid foundation of Pakistan: Dr. Yunus Khan2 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reaffirms commitment of equal development of all districts, youth empowerment2 minutes ago
-
CM orders acceleration of water supply projects in Gwadar2 minutes ago
-
Pharmacy sealed, drugs recovered2 minutes ago
-
Sports Ministry celebrated festival week in Larkana with connection of indepence day12 minutes ago
-
SABS University Hosts ‘Azadi Poster Exhibition’12 minutes ago
-
PHA directed to complete beautification plan ahead of Jashn-e-Azadi12 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide22 minutes ago
-
DC emphasis on effective governance, public service22 minutes ago
-
MUET hosts literary and cultural competitions to celebrate Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day23 minutes ago