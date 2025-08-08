RD Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar visits educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Regional Director of the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar Jagirani, recently visited the Government Vocational Training school for Girls, Sindh Technical education Larkana and the Government Institute of business and Commerce Education Larkana.

On this occasion, the Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office in Larkana, while addressing the girls present at the institution, said that our department continues to work for public grievance redressal, where people’s complaints are heard and resolved. Therefore, if anyone has any complaint regarding any institution, they should contact our office so that their issue can be resolved.