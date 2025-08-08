Open Menu

RD Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar Visits Educational Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

RD Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar visits educational institutions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Regional Director of the Sindh Provincial Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar Jagirani, recently visited the Government Vocational Training school for Girls, Sindh Technical education Larkana and the Government Institute of business and Commerce Education Larkana.

On this occasion, the Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office in Larkana, while addressing the girls present at the institution, said that our department continues to work for public grievance redressal, where people’s complaints are heard and resolved. Therefore, if anyone has any complaint regarding any institution, they should contact our office so that their issue can be resolved.

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progre ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..

2 minutes ago
 HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy di ..

HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment

6 minutes ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as d ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..

2 hours ago
 Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number ..

Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..

2 hours ago
 Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Des ..

Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..

2 hours ago
 Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in adverti ..

Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising

2 hours ago
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

World Robot Conference opens in Beijing

3 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesi ..

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia

3 hours ago
 Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Ind ..

Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Relief for electricity consumers as protected unit ..

Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..

3 hours ago
 Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahor ..

Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan