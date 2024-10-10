Open Menu

RD, Provincial Ombudsman Held Khuli Kachehri At District Accounts Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) On the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh and the Accountant General Sindh, Regional Director of the Ombudsman’s Office Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the District Accounts Office (DAO), Hyderabad. During the session, government employees from various departments presented their concerns, which were addressed individually.

Urgent matters were resolved on the spot, while relevant officials from the District Accounts Office were directed to resolve other pending issues promptly.

In addition to addressing grievances, 20 registered cases were heard during the open court. Most cases were resolved, while complex cases were referred to the relevant officers for immediate action.

Abdul Wahab Memon encouraged government employees to report corrupt officials to the Provincial Ombudsman’s office. He assured that another Khuli Kachehri would be held in 15 days. He also pointed out that many issues arise due to a lack of technical knowledge among employees, and some delays are due to a lack of grants for certain government departments.

During the session, employees raised concerns regarding pensions, gratuity, GP funds and other issues related to the District Accounts Office. The District Accounts Officer Syed Iftikhar Hussain, along with other officers from the accounts office, were also present.

