RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :In line with the Prime Minister's policy of Ease of Doing business (EoDB), the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) under the direction of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, has accelerated its efforts to simultaneously serve the public amid Covid-19, along with facilitation of the construction sector. The Authority has initiated its fast track application approval rate during the entire process. This all happened after the introduction of the EoDB reforms as well as after setting up the e-khidmat Centre in July last year at e-Khidmat Markaz, Rawalpindi, Deputy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti told during a briefing at RDA office here Friday.

The Dy Director Finance said there were 533 new applications received at RDA's One Window Operation Center. On the other hand, about 134 applications were discarded between July and December 2020.

Now the application approval rate has raised to 70 percent as per season of 2019, he told. He also apprised that at One Window Operation Center, the application rate was increased to 20 percent in 2020, which proved that more than half of the applications received were approved by the RDA.

The yearly time disposal rate has also faced a huge jump which is 70 percent if we compare it with 38 percent in 2019 and in 2018 it was 44 percent. There has been a significant increase of 70 percent since the previous year, he added.

From July to December 2020, 21 Transfer Letters/NOCs got issued by RDA as compared to the NOCs and Transfer Letters issued the last year in this season.

On this occasion, the Chairman RDA said that he was trying to make this process even more better and introduce online facility so that the people don't have to visit office and to avoid inconvenience.