RDA accelerates its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies.

Talking to APP, the RDA spokesman informed that the authority had issued 548 legal notices and lodged 212 FIRs.

He further informed us that the authority also sealed more than 183 offices of illegal housing schemes and demolished 195 illegal constructions.

He said that the authorities concerned, on the orders of the DG, were taking strict action against the rule violators.

The DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and City Police Officer Rawalpindi were monitoring the operation against illegal housing societies, launched on the special instructions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, to control the illegal business.

RDA also sent 129 letters to the Cyber Crime Wing for legal action against rule violators, he added.

The operation was underway against illegal housing societies without any discrimination, he said.

The citizens were advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check their status on RDA’s website, www.rda.gop.pk, before any investment, he added.

The offices of several illegal housing schemes had also been demolished, and FIRs were also lodged against illegal and unapproved housing societies.

Strict action was taken against illegal housing schemes including Blue World City, Multi Garden, Abdullah City, Avalon City, Faisal Town Phase-2, Rudn Enclave, Capital Valley, Shaheen Garden, Atlantic City, Century Town, High Capital City, Royal Farm/Residencia/Apna Ghar, Chinar Enclave, Eman Garden, Theme Park View, Al-Imran Homes,

Imarat Hoon Farm Houses, Khan Builders, Kashmir Homes/Imam Hassan Towns, Usmania Fort Housing Scheme, Haider Residencia, Khalid Colony, Al-Baraka Garden, Zam Zam Villas, Eman Garden, Chinar Enclave, Gulshan-e-Abbas, Potohar Valley, Dua Garden, Anmol Garden, Ameen Housing, Watan Enclave, Cighu Farm House, Green Oaks (Harutus Flora), Manan City, Shakir Farms, and others.

He informed us that, on the special instructions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, and DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the operation against illegal housing schemes would continue.

He said that not only were operations conducted against illegal housing societies, but their offices were also demolished, and FIRs were registered against those violating the rules.

He said 218 challans were also issued during the operation against illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman informed that nine accused involved in illegal housing societies’ business were sent behind bars, while 28 housing society owners' securities were confiscated.

72 cases of illegal housing societies were in the session court, and 24 cases were in the high court, he added.

He said that the authority also succeeded in achieving the recovery target of Rs 52.11 million.

Along with the district administration, Rawalpindi Police were also playing an important role in controlling the illegal business, he said.

RDA had also directed the illegal housing societies to immediately stop their illegal advertisements and sale of the plots of unapproved housing schemes.

Notices were also issued to the marketing companies for advertising illegal housing projects, he added.