RDA Accelerates Operation Against Encroachments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza has accelerated its ongoing operation against encroachments across the city.
According to the RDA spokesman, the authority on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, had formed a special enforcement squad to remove encroachments. He informed that the DG formed a special Enforcement Squad to take strict action in accordance with the law against encroachments.
The squad, comprising six Inspectors and other staff members, would launch operations under the supervision of the Assistant Director Building Control, RDA, he said adding that the team has been directed to take strict action against encroachments in all areas without any discrimination.
The spokesman further informed that the DG also instructed the Additional Director General RDA to monitor the squad’s performance daily. He added that the squad would be held accountable for their effectiveness in dealing with encroachments, ensuring that prompt and decisive action is taken.
The spokesman informed that the DG said that encroachments were a blot on the city's beauty and vowed to clear the city of them. RDA would not tolerate encroachments that cause inconvenience to the citizens, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two mine workers die9 minutes ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid1 hour ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident1 hour ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA2 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA2 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession2 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine2 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system2 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather2 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure2 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident2 hours ago
-
Miani Forest, a historical gem3 hours ago