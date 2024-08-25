RDA accelerates operation against encroachments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza has accelerated its ongoing operation against encroachments across the city.

According to the RDA spokesman, the authority on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, had formed a special enforcement squad to remove encroachments. He informed that the DG formed a special Enforcement Squad to take strict action in accordance with the law against encroachments.

The squad, comprising six Inspectors and other staff members, would launch operations under the supervision of the Assistant Director Building Control, RDA, he said adding that the team has been directed to take strict action against encroachments in all areas without any discrimination.

The spokesman further informed that the DG also instructed the Additional Director General RDA to monitor the squad’s performance daily. He added that the squad would be held accountable for their effectiveness in dealing with encroachments, ensuring that prompt and decisive action is taken.

The spokesman informed that the DG said that encroachments were a blot on the city's beauty and vowed to clear the city of them. RDA would not tolerate encroachments that cause inconvenience to the citizens, the spokesman added.