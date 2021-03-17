RDA accelerates operation against illegal construction, encroachments

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal construction and encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA, Capt. (R) Abdul Sattar Isani has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal construction and encroachments.

According to RDA spokesman, the RDA teams are continuously conducting raids against illegal construction and encroachments in residential and commercial areas of the town.

He said the RDA, Land Development & Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate staff conducted an operation in residential area of Ghazni Colony, Bagh Sardaran and sealed three shops constructed illegally at Plot No, 147 occupying the open spaces.

He informed that the owner of the plot namely Khawaja Shahzad constructed the shops illegally in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976.

He said the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal construction and encroachments without any discrimination.

LD&EM Directorate staff including Assistant Director, Inspector encroachment, Scheme Incharge and others conducted the operation.

The LD&EM Directorate personnel are actively conducting operations against illegal land use and encroachments, illegal and unauthorized construction in different areas, he added.