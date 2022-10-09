UrduPoint.com

RDA Accelerates Operation Against Illegal Construction

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 12:00 PM

RDA accelerates operation against illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal construction and taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to RDA spokesman, the authority had sealed six residential buildings, 15 shops and three plazas constructed illegally on High Court and Adyala Roads.

He informed that Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa visited different areas here the other day and inspected under construction projects.

He stopped the construction work of an illegal plaza on the backside of Shelton Marriage Hall on the service road and directed the Building Control Wing of RDA to take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesperson said that the DG had taken strict notice on illegal construction and issued a warning to the structural engineer concerned.

He informed that illegal construction was being done in violation of the approved map of the plaza which was made by the structural engineer, adding, he (the engineer) did not submit a report of the violation in RDA which was his responsibility as per the rules.

He said that under the direction of the DG RDA, the Building Control Wing team had sealed illegal buildings including six residential, 15 shops and three plazas on the High Court and Adyala Roads by conducting operations.

He said that an under construction plaza and one wall on High Court Road was also demolished.

The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps and plans of the buildings.

He said that the DG had also advised the citizens not to invest their hard earned money in illegal housing societies.

The sponsors of the illegal housing projects had also been warned to immediately stop marketing their unapproved and illegal projects and contact RDA to get No Objection Certificate as per law. Otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

395

Related Topics

Marriage Road Rawalpindi Money Court Housing

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.