RDA accelerates operation against illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal construction, said a RDA spokesman.

Talking to APP he informed that RDA on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Kinza Murtaza conducted an operation and sealed 10 illegal plazas and five houses in different areas.

RDA Enforcement Squad conducted targeted operations against unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings on Morgah Road, Gulshan-e-abad and Dhamyal Kalyal Road, Rawalpindi.

During the operation, 10 Plazas and five houses were sealed for various violations of approved building plans and regulations.

The spokesman informed that the owners of the properties violated approved building plans. Despite notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to violate the rules and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

The properties were converted into illegal residential cum commercial establishments without the required approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The authorities concerned had sent notices to the owners of the properties regarding the illegal construction, but there was no compliance with the authorities' directives, he added.

The DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities in residential areas.

The Building Control Wing had also been directed to review and impose fines on the violators, he said adding, RDA is committed to upholding the city's planning and zoning laws to ensure orderly urban development.

The spokesman further informed that RDA took action against illegal construction activities at the Top City Housing Scheme.

The Enforcement Squad of RDA sealed several illegally constructed and under-construction site and marketing offices of the housing scheme.

The decisive move marks a significant step toward ensuring that all the construction activities in the area comply with established development regulations.

Taking action on the violations, the RDA aims to uphold the integrity of the region’s urban planning and ensure that all construction projects are carried out legally in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

The Authority is committed to upholding city planning regulations and ensuring that all development activities follow legal procedures.

“We are committed to maintaining the integrity of Rawalpindi's development standards and protecting the interests of the citizens, said DG RDA.

The operation was conducted to curb illegal construction and enforce the law, she added.

The RDA is making efforts to maintain transparency, accountability, and regulatory adherence in the development of housing schemes, and the operation is part of its ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal construction practices in Rawalpindi.

She also urged the developers and stakeholders to ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations to avoid such enforcement actions.

The RDA Enforcement Squad would continue to monitor the situation and take further necessary action in line with urban development laws, she added.

