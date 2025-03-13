RDA Accelerates Operation Against Illegal Constructions, Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal constructions and encroachments, said a RDA spokesman.
Talking to APP he informed that RDA on the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Kinza Murtaza was regularly conducting operations and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
RDA Enforcement Squad while conducting targeted operations against unauthorized residential cum commercial buildings on Defence Road, Sultan Road, Morgah Road, Gulshan-e-abad, Dhamyal Kalyal Road and in several other areas took strict action against illegal constructions and encroachments.
During the operation, Plazas, shops, houses and other properties were sealed on various violations of approved building plans and regulations.
The spokesman informed that the owners of the properties violated approved building plans. Despite notices issued by the RDA, the owners continued to violate the rules and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.
The properties were converted into illegal residential cum commercial establishments without the required approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).
The authorities concerned had sent notices to the owners of the properties regarding the illegal construction, but there was no compliance with the authorities' directives, he added.
The DG had directed the Land Use & Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, unauthorized constructions, and illegal commercial activities in residential areas.
The Building Control Wing had also been directed to review and impose fines on the violators, he said adding, RDA is committed to upholding the city's planning and zoning laws to ensure orderly urban development.
The decisive move marks a significant step toward ensuring that all the construction activities in the city comply with established development regulations.
Taking action on the violations, the RDA aims to uphold the integrity of the region’s urban planning and ensure that all construction projects are carried out legally in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.
The Authority is committed to upholding city planning regulations and ensuring that all development activities follow legal procedures.
“We are committed to maintaining the integrity of Rawalpindi's development standards and protecting the interests of the citizens, said DG RDA.
The operations were conducted to curb illegal construction and enforce the law, she added.
The RDA is making efforts to maintain transparency, accountability, and regulatory adherence in the development of housing schemes, and the operation is part of its ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal construction practices in Rawalpindi.
She also urged the developers and stakeholders to ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations to avoid such enforcement actions.
The RDA Enforcement Squad would continue to monitor the situation and take further necessary action in line with urban development laws, she added.
