RDA Accelerates Operation Against Illegal Housing Societies

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General, RDA Muhammad Siaf Anwar Jappa has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies.

Talking to APP RDA spokesman informed that the authority taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators demolished 22 under constructions residential building structures, four site offices and nine billboards of four illegal housing schemes at Chak Beli Road Rawalpindi.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA took action against Turkish Smart City, Nishan-e-Mustufa, Ample Living and the Countryside Farms at Chak Beli Road Rawalpindi as they were violating the rules and the approved layout plans.

He said, RDA's operation against illegal housing schemes was in full swing and the authorities concerned were taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

The Director MP&TE RDA said that the owners of the aforesaid mentioned housing schemes were constructing illegal buildings without approval of the maps / No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

He said, the notices had been issued to the owners of the four housing schemes and directed to stop illegal advertisements of their projects.

The MP&TE Directorate RDA's staff including Assistant Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others carried out the operations against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that the DG RDA had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

He also advised the citizens to remove encroachments and not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

