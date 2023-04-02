UrduPoint.com

RDA Accelerates Operation Against Illegal Housing Schemes

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RDA accelerates operation against illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had issued notices to the owners of five illegal private housing schemes namely Green Lake City at Dhoke Bhaia Rawat, Chak Beli Khan Road, Safanza New Era at Ralla Gujrain Chak Beli Khan Road, Royal Ghar (Apna Ghar) at Mouza Paryal Chak Beli Khan Road, New Iqra City at Mouza Dheri Jorian, Rawat Rawalpindi and Hoon Farm House at Mouza Adyala Road Rawalpindi. He said the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal housing schemes and advised the citizens not to invest in unauthorized projects.

The DG had also instructed the Director MP&TE to take action against illegal advertisements and marketing of illegal projects and lodge FIRs against the rules violators.

He informed that the RDA authorities would also lodge FIRs against abovementioned illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes were misleading the public through illegal advertisements.

In this regard, the Planning Wing of RDA had also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action, he added.

He informed that RDA would continue its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes without any discrimination.

The DG had also advised the citizens to check status of the housing schemes at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk before investment, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Road Traffic Rawalpindi Lake City Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Housing

Recent Stories

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.