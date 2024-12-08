Open Menu

RDA Accelerates Operation Against Illegal Housing Societies

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee, has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies, said a RDA spokesman.

He informed that the Task Force is conducting regular operations against illegal housing schemes and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The RDA Enforcement Squad conducted operation against the Life Residencia, an illegal housing scheme located in mouza Mohri Khatran, Rawalpindi.

During the operation, the team demolished entry barriers, security office, removed advertisement boards, panaflexes, hoardings and sealed site offices of the illegal housing scheme.

Earlier here the other day, the RDA, Enforcement Squad conducted operations against three illegal housing schemes namely Ring Road Enclave (A Project of Jawahir City Pvt.

Ltd.), Hurtus Floare and Countree Farmhouse and Resorts located in Mouzas Chokar, Gahi Sayedan and Ramdy, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi took action in accordance with the law.

The operation led to the sealing and demolition of site offices, boundary walls, guard rooms, road infrastructures and road dividers of the illegal housing schemes, the spokesman informed.

Despite warnings, the illegal housing societies continued to operate booking offices and development activities in violation of the rules.

The DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said that under the Commissioner’s guidance, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue and strict action would be taken against the rules violators.

She urged the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes. The citizens can visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) to check status of the housing schemes.

More Stories From Pakistan