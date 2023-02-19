RDA accelerates operations against illegal construction

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal commercial buildings and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Authority had demolished three shops, and sealed three plazas and six shops in different areas.

He informed that the Enforcement Squad of RDA carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings took action against the rules violators on High Court Road, Gulraiz Housing Scheme and Bostan Khan Road.

He informed that the operation against the rules violators was in full swing and strict action was being taken against those violating the rules.

He said Deputy Director of Building Control, in charge/Assistant Director Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Building Inspectors and others were taking part in the operation.

The owners of the properties demolished, sealed and constructed commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates, he said adding, RDA had also collected commercialization fees/charges amounting to Rs2 million from the rules violators.

He said that the DG had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized construction and commercial activities without any discrimination.

