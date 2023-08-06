RDA accelerates operations against illegal constructions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa, has accelerated its ongoing operations against illegal constructions.

According to RDA spokesman, the authorities concerned were regularly conducting operations and taking action against the rules violators.

He informed that the authority during an operation sealed the site office of University Town Housing Scheme, KRL Hospital, an illegal under-construction building at plot number 220-A in Saidpur Housing Scheme and demolished different structures.

The authority on the directives of the DG carried out operations and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that the Enforcement Squad of RDA including Deputy Director Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Superintendent, and Building Inspectors took part in the operations and sealed the buildings.

RDA while conducting an operation few days back had also demolished the site office of an illegal housing scheme namely Al-Qaim Mension.

The spokesman said that earlier, notices were also issued to the owners of these properties.

The owners of the properties had violated approved building plans/maps and constructed illegal commercial buildings without prior approval and NOC, he said adding, the DG had directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey and identify illegal residential and commercial buildings.

