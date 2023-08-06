Open Menu

RDA Accelerates Operations Against Illegal Constructions

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RDA accelerates operations against illegal constructions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa, has accelerated its ongoing operations against illegal constructions.

According to RDA spokesman, the authorities concerned were regularly conducting operations and taking action against the rules violators.

He informed that the authority during an operation sealed the site office of University Town Housing Scheme, KRL Hospital, an illegal under-construction building at plot number 220-A in Saidpur Housing Scheme and demolished different structures.

The authority on the directives of the DG carried out operations and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He said that the Enforcement Squad of RDA including Deputy Director Building Control, incharge/Assistant Director Building Control, Building Superintendent, and Building Inspectors took part in the operations and sealed the buildings.

RDA while conducting an operation few days back had also demolished the site office of an illegal housing scheme namely Al-Qaim Mension.

The spokesman said that earlier, notices were also issued to the owners of these properties.

The owners of the properties had violated approved building plans/maps and constructed illegal commercial buildings without prior approval and NOC, he said adding, the DG had directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey and identify illegal residential and commercial buildings.

395

Related Topics

Noc Saidpur Rawalpindi SITE Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

4 minutes ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

16 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

16 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

16 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

16 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan