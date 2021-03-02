UrduPoint.com
RDA Advises Citizens Not To Invest In Illegal Projects

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the citizens not to invest in illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and check their status before any investment.

According to RDA spokesman, Director General, RDA had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized construction and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

He said, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of RDA conducted an operation against illegal and unauthorized buildings particularly commercial and sealed 10 buildings constructed illegally at High Court Road and Gulraiz Housing Scheme.

RDA was conducting mega operations against the rules violators, illegal construction and land mafia in the city, he informed.

