RDA advises citizens to check status of the housing schemes on its website

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the citizens to check the status of the housing schemes at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment.

According to the RDA spokesman, the citizens have been requested in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorized housing scheme, otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

The Authority said that strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and no one would be allowed to cheat the public, adding that notices have been issued to the owners of illegal housing schemes and warned to stop development work and advertisements immediately.

On the other hand, DG RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear and favour, the spokesman said.