UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Advises Citizens To Check Status Of The Housing Schemes On Its Website

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

RDA advises citizens to check status of the housing schemes on its website

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the citizens to check the status of the housing schemes at RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment.

According to the RDA spokesman, the citizens have been requested in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorized housing scheme, otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

The Authority said that strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and no one would be allowed to cheat the public, adding that notices have been issued to the owners of illegal housing schemes and warned to stop development work and advertisements immediately.

On the other hand, DG RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear and favour, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Housing

Recent Stories

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Abuja organises forum on interfaith ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights museums role in supporting Arab ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: Smart initiatives keep UAE in forefro ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.