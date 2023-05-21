RDA advises citizens to regularize illegal commercial buildings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the owners of the illegal commercial buildings to get regularized them or face legal action.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority on the directives of Director General, Saif Anwar Jappa had taken solid steps to increase the tax net by regularizing all the structures in RDA controlled area.

He informed that a survey had been conducted to shortlist the illegal buildings.

The RDA as a business friendly organization was persuading the owners to regularize their illegal commercial buildings, he said and informed that the DG had asked the owners to get illegal commercial buildings regularized by depositing the Land Use Conversion Fee.

The RDA had given 14 days to the owners of illegal commercial buildings to regularize their units.

He said that RDA wanted to give a chance to the owners of the illegal buildings.

The DG had asked the owners of such commercial projects to avail the chance, deposit the Land Use Conversion Fee and get regularized their illegal projects within 14 days.

The DG also requested that the business community, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Traders Associations should come forward and ask the owners of the illegal buildings to avail the chance.

He said that the application could be submitted at RDA One Window Operation Center, E-Khidmat Markaz and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce to get the commercial buildings regularized.

The DG had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the work within two weeks, adding, in case of any difficulty, the citizens could contact the DG office or register a complaint on 051-9334303. President, RCCI, Saqib Rafique appreciating the regularization scheme also requested the citizens to take advantage of this opportunity and get their illegal commercial buildings regularized.

