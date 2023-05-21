UrduPoint.com

RDA Advises Citizens To Regularize Illegal Commercial Buildings

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RDA advises citizens to regularize illegal commercial buildings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the owners of the illegal commercial buildings to get regularized them or face legal action.

According to a RDA spokesman, the authority on the directives of Director General, Saif Anwar Jappa had taken solid steps to increase the tax net by regularizing all the structures in RDA controlled area.

He informed that a survey had been conducted to shortlist the illegal buildings.

The RDA as a business friendly organization was persuading the owners to regularize their illegal commercial buildings, he said and informed that the DG had asked the owners to get illegal commercial buildings regularized by depositing the Land Use Conversion Fee.

The RDA had given 14 days to the owners of illegal commercial buildings to regularize their units.

He said that RDA wanted to give a chance to the owners of the illegal buildings.

The DG had asked the owners of such commercial projects to avail the chance, deposit the Land Use Conversion Fee and get regularized their illegal projects within 14 days.

The DG also requested that the business community, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Traders Associations should come forward and ask the owners of the illegal buildings to avail the chance.

He said that the application could be submitted at RDA One Window Operation Center, E-Khidmat Markaz and Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce to get the commercial buildings regularized.

The DG had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the work within two weeks, adding, in case of any difficulty, the citizens could contact the DG office or register a complaint on 051-9334303. President, RCCI, Saqib Rafique appreciating the regularization scheme also requested the citizens to take advantage of this opportunity and get their illegal commercial buildings regularized.

395

Related Topics

Business Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

11 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

12 hours ago
 City win Premier League

City win Premier League

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.