RDA Advises People Not To Invest In Illegal Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

RDA advises people not to invest in illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued an advisory not to invest in illegal housing schemes, otherwise they would be accountable.

Whereas "Blue World City" scheme has not been got approved from RDA as per law meaning thereby that status of the scheme is "illegal".

RDA has already warned all and sundry that without getting the requisite NOC from RDA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RDA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc. is illegal.

Therefore, RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the housing scheme namely "Blue World City" since its status is illegal.

Moreover, the sponsors of the "Blue World City" are also warned to immediately stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme and should contact RDA for getting NOC / approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them.

RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood, Director General (DG) RDA Ammara Khan has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

