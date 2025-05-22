RDA again seals the warehouse of a famous food outlet

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), enforcement squad, again sealed the warehouse of the well-known food outlet Savour Foods at Kallar Road, Rawat, here on Thursday.

According to the RDA spokesperson, the action was taken on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, over violations of building bylaws.

He said that the warehouse was functioning without proper approvals and was in clear violation of existing zoning regulations.

DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, reiterated RDA’s commitment to upholding the city’s development and urged all commercial entities to adhere strictly to legal requirements and obtain the necessary approvals.

She said that the action follows instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has mandated a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments and illegal developments.

The RDA also calls on the public to cooperate in preserving encroachment-free areas and contribute to making Rawalpindi’s streets safer, more accessible, and free of unnecessary congestion, she added.

The operation was conducted by RDA Director Building Control RDA Muhammad Samiullah Niazi, AD Building Control Sheza Butt, Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik, Building Inspectors Shahzad Mahmood, Muhammad Bilal, and other RDA staff with the backing of personnel from Police Station Rawat.

Earlier, the RDA had sealed the warehouse over violations of building bylaws on April 21, 2025.