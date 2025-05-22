RDA Again Seals The Warehouse Of A Famous Food Outlet
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), enforcement squad, again sealed the warehouse of the well-known food outlet Savour Foods at Kallar Road, Rawat, here on Thursday.
According to the RDA spokesperson, the action was taken on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, over violations of building bylaws.
He said that the warehouse was functioning without proper approvals and was in clear violation of existing zoning regulations.
DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, reiterated RDA’s commitment to upholding the city’s development and urged all commercial entities to adhere strictly to legal requirements and obtain the necessary approvals.
She said that the action follows instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has mandated a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments and illegal developments.
The RDA also calls on the public to cooperate in preserving encroachment-free areas and contribute to making Rawalpindi’s streets safer, more accessible, and free of unnecessary congestion, she added.
The operation was conducted by RDA Director Building Control RDA Muhammad Samiullah Niazi, AD Building Control Sheza Butt, Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik, Building Inspectors Shahzad Mahmood, Muhammad Bilal, and other RDA staff with the backing of personnel from Police Station Rawat.
Earlier, the RDA had sealed the warehouse over violations of building bylaws on April 21, 2025.
Recent Stories
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand
Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teen drowns while bathing in phuleli canal in Hyderabad3 minutes ago
-
20 netted over power theft3 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers held3 minutes ago
-
Firing at DG Khan court: one injured, suspect arrested3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews healthcare facilities at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital3 minutes ago
-
RDA again seals the warehouse of a famous food outlet3 minutes ago
-
Unidentified man, woman found dead in parked car3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on underage drivers in Tank13 minutes ago
-
Worker electrocuted while installing water pump13 minutes ago
-
Dar condemns Khuzdar terrorist attack, urges collective action against terrorism13 minutes ago
-
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date28 minutes ago
-
DC visits Govt Christian High School33 minutes ago