Open Menu

RDA Again Seals The Warehouse Of A Famous Food Outlet

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

RDA again seals the warehouse of a famous food outlet

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), enforcement squad, again sealed the warehouse of the well-known food outlet Savour Foods at Kallar Road, Rawat, here on Thursday.

According to the RDA spokesperson, the action was taken on the directives of the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, over violations of building bylaws.

He said that the warehouse was functioning without proper approvals and was in clear violation of existing zoning regulations.

DG RDA, Kinza Murtaza, reiterated RDA’s commitment to upholding the city’s development and urged all commercial entities to adhere strictly to legal requirements and obtain the necessary approvals.

She said that the action follows instructions from the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has mandated a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments and illegal developments.

The RDA also calls on the public to cooperate in preserving encroachment-free areas and contribute to making Rawalpindi’s streets safer, more accessible, and free of unnecessary congestion, she added.

The operation was conducted by RDA Director Building Control RDA Muhammad Samiullah Niazi, AD Building Control Sheza Butt, Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik, Building Inspectors Shahzad Mahmood, Muhammad Bilal, and other RDA staff with the backing of personnel from Police Station Rawat.

Earlier, the RDA had sealed the warehouse over violations of building bylaws on April 21, 2025.

Recent Stories

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

12 minutes ago
 Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

13 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

27 minutes ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

28 minutes ago
 Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi ..

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..

1 hour ago
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser fo ..

Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand

1 hour ago
 Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle ..

Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

2 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

2 hours ago
 IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan