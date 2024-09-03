RDA Appoints Two Superintendents, Four Surveyors To Strengthen Field Surveillance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) taking a significant step to curb illegal construction and enhancing the monitoring of private housing schemes appointed two new superintendents and four surveyors.
According to a RDA spokesman, these appointments are part of the RDA's ongoing efforts to ensure strict compliance with building regulations and to protect the urban environment.
The newly appointed officials would play a critical role for field surveillance, ensuring that all construction activities within the RDA’s jurisdiction adhere to approved plans and legal requirements.
The two new superintendents, known for their extensive experience in urban development, would lead the teams responsible for overseeing field operations. Their expertise would be crucial in identifying and taking immediate action against unauthorised construction activities, the spokesman said.
He said that the four surveyors, equipped with modern tools and techniques, would conduct regular inspections of private housing schemes and their task would be to ensure that these schemes comply with the RDA’s regulations, helping to prevent any illegal expansions or alterations that could compromise the city’s infrastructure and planning.
The spokesman said, the appointment of these new officers reflects the commitment of RDA to maintain the integrity of urban development in Rawalpindi. By enhancing the field surveillance capabilities, the Authority aims to provide a safer and more regulated environment for the residents of our city, he added.
He informed that RDA had urged all the developers and residents to cooperate with the newly appointed officials and ensure that all construction activities are conducted within the legal framework. The Authority remains dedicated to its mission of sustainable urban development and would continue to take all necessary measures to prevent illegal construction practices, he added.
