Open Menu

RDA Appoints Two Superintendents, Four Surveyors To Strengthen Field Surveillance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RDA appoints two superintendents, four surveyors to strengthen field surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) taking a significant step to curb illegal construction and enhancing the monitoring of private housing schemes appointed two new superintendents and four surveyors.

According to a RDA spokesman, these appointments are part of the RDA's ongoing efforts to ensure strict compliance with building regulations and to protect the urban environment.

The newly appointed officials would play a critical role for field surveillance, ensuring that all construction activities within the RDA’s jurisdiction adhere to approved plans and legal requirements.

The two new superintendents, known for their extensive experience in urban development, would lead the teams responsible for overseeing field operations. Their expertise would be crucial in identifying and taking immediate action against unauthorised construction activities, the spokesman said.

He said that the four surveyors, equipped with modern tools and techniques, would conduct regular inspections of private housing schemes and their task would be to ensure that these schemes comply with the RDA’s regulations, helping to prevent any illegal expansions or alterations that could compromise the city’s infrastructure and planning.

The spokesman said, the appointment of these new officers reflects the commitment of RDA to maintain the integrity of urban development in Rawalpindi. By enhancing the field surveillance capabilities, the Authority aims to provide a safer and more regulated environment for the residents of our city, he added.

He informed that RDA had urged all the developers and residents to cooperate with the newly appointed officials and ensure that all construction activities are conducted within the legal framework. The Authority remains dedicated to its mission of sustainable urban development and would continue to take all necessary measures to prevent illegal construction practices, he added.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Lead All Housing

Recent Stories

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 hour ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

1 hour ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

3 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

3 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

7 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

16 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

16 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

16 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

16 hours ago
 Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan