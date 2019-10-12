UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Approves First Government Housing Society For Low Paid Employees, Lower Middle Class

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:04 PM

RDA approves first government housing society for low paid employees, lower middle class

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved first ever housing society in public sector for the low paid government employees and lower middle class

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved first ever housing society in public sector for the low paid government employees and lower middle class.RDA has started to make preparations for its TROs immediately.

Following the approval of TROs, new first government housing society will be launched in February 2020.

According to media reports this housing society will be developed on the pattern of CDA and LDA.

Plots measuring 3 marlas, 5 marlas and 7 marlas will be available in this society. These plots will be sold out to low paid government employees of RDA, WASA, PHA , employees of all government and private departments and small traders on easy installments.Water, electricity, gas, school, mosque and shopping mall facilities will be provided in this society on top priority basis.

Related Topics

Electricity Rawalpindi February Gas 2020 Capital Development Authority Mosque Media All Government Top Housing

Recent Stories

BISP approves provision of emergency relief to res ..

2 minutes ago

Federal govt to finance cost of provision of gas a ..

2 minutes ago

2 Lady drug peddlers arrested in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Saudi affirms support for rule of law, promotion o ..

36 minutes ago

Japan Announces Highest Level Alert in 7 Prefectur ..

45 minutes ago

Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundred

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.