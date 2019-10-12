RDA approves first government housing society for low paid employees, lower middle class

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved first ever housing society in public sector for the low paid government employees and lower middle class

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has approved first ever housing society in public sector for the low paid government employees and lower middle class.RDA has started to make preparations for its TROs immediately.

Following the approval of TROs, new first government housing society will be launched in February 2020.

According to media reports this housing society will be developed on the pattern of CDA and LDA.

Plots measuring 3 marlas, 5 marlas and 7 marlas will be available in this society. These plots will be sold out to low paid government employees of RDA, WASA, PHA , employees of all government and private departments and small traders on easy installments.Water, electricity, gas, school, mosque and shopping mall facilities will be provided in this society on top priority basis.